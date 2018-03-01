Protest against Israel’s killing of Palistinians

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Jacobabad chapter taken out a protest rally against Israel and killing of innocent people in Sham, it was marched through various routes culminated at Deputy Commissioner Chowk, here on Wednesday. Rally was led by Raaz Khan Pathan, the PTI Jacobabad district information secretary, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pathan strongly condemned the tactics and atrocities of Israel and set flag and effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on fire and condemned the killing of innocent peoples in Sham. On the occasion, PTI leaders demanded the authorities concerned to take notice of the atrocities of Israel and killing of people in Shaam which is sheer injustice with innocent people of Sham.