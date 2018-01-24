Protest in Islamabad town against girls’ rape, murder

ISLAMABAD :Hundreds of people hailing from Gujjar-Bakerwal community assembled outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Islamabad town to demand the arrest of culprits behind rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, in Kathua district. Giving the puppet administration an ultimatum of 24 hours, the protestors warned that delay in action against the culprits would force the community members to come out on streets, KMS reported. The protestors carried placards bearing messages like “Justice for Aasifa” and “We Want Justice”. They asked the puppet administration whether any action was not being taken because the victim was the daughter of a Gujjar family. The minor girl from the Gujjar community was abducted on January 10 from Hindu-dominated Kathua and her hacked body with signs of sexual violence was found on January 17 near a forest in Heranagar area of the district.

