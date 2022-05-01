Protest in Muzaffarabad on 1000 days of military siege

A protest rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir as military siege in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has exceeded 1000 days.

A large number of people gathered in the old secretariat against the cruel measures of the Modi-led fascist Indian government in the occupied territory on 5th August 2019. They also marched on the main highway towards Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk.

The citizens held banners questioning the silence of the United Nations on exceeding 1000 days of continuous military siege in IIOJK besides carrying placards demanding a referendum. People also chanted slogans against the Indian atrocities and heinous war crimes in the territory.

Addressing the rally, speakers said that the ruthless government of the BJP has divided Kashmir and tried to erase its identity.—KMS