Protest in London against Indian brutalities in IOK

London

British Kashmiris and Sikhs assembled outside the India High Commission in London to mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day and o protest against the state terrorism of Modi administration.

The protesters raised slogans in favour of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation. They demanded of the international community and human rights organizations to play role in stopping Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The protesters ware holding placards describing India as a big terrorist country and were raising slogans against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the protesters Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl said that India was trying to change the demography of occupied Kashmir by abrogating the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution to pave the way for settling Indian citizens in the territory. The people of Kashmir are determined to defend their identity and rights, he added.

Others who addressed on the occasion included Ranjit Singh and Chaudhry Dilpazeer.—KMS

