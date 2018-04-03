Protest in Islamabad against Indian state terrorism

Islamabad

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, against the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, and the members of the civil society in large number participated in the protest demonstration.

The speakers on the occasion deplored that the Indian soldiers used brute force on innocent Kashmiris. They said that India had given a licence to its soldiers in Kashmir to kill, arrest and harass Kashmiris in every nook and corner of the territory.

The speakers, expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in several areas of Ramban district in Jammu region against the killing of seventeen people by Indian troops in Shopian district.

The highway town of Banihal, Khari, Tethar and Chareel in Ramban district observed shutdown to mourn the killings.

All business establishments and schools remained close while local transport remained off the roads in these areas. Contingents of police were deployed in these areas to prevent protests.—KMS