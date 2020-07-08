Protest held outside Indian High Commission in UK

London

Hundreds of British Kashmiris and Pakistanis observed Burhan Wani’s martyrdom anniversary by protesting outside the Indian High Commission in London against the atrocities committed by Indian forces against innocent civilians in occupied Kashmir.

The protesters who were belonging to various communities chanted slogans against India’s Modi government.

Raja Fahim Kayani, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, on the occasion urged the international community to play its role in forcing India in lifting the inhuman curfew and other restrictions in occupied Kashmir. He also asked for imposing economical sanctions on India for involving in violating the universal declaration of human rights and the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. He questioned why India was not permitting foreign observers to visit occupied Kashmir if everything was normal and it had nothing to hide from the outside the world.

Raja Sikandar Khan, Chairman Global Kashmir & Pakistan Council stated that today “we are here to show our support and solidarity for the freedom struggle of the innocent people of IOJ&K. We are stood in solidarity in commemorating the 4th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani who gave the supreme sacrifice of his life, for the liberation of his motherland from the Indian manacles.”

The British Kashmiris observed 8th July as the Resistance Day. The protesters followed the Covid 19 guidelines as set by the UK government.—KMS