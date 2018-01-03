Protest held outside assembly in Jammu

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the member of so-called Kashmir Assembly and Awami Ittehad Party Chairman, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, today, staged a protest outside the so-called Kashmir Assembly in Jammu to demand right to self-determination for the Kashmiris.

Engineer Rasheed holding a banner with pictures of martyred civilians Misra Begum, Rubi Jan and Asif Iqbal, on the occasion said that the right to self-determination was the only way to settle the Kashmir dispute. Misra Bano, Rubi Jan and Asif Iqbal were recently killed by Indian troops. Engineer Rasheed termed the killings as cold-blooded murder. He staged the protest just ahead of the Assembly session in Jammu, today. “If Kashmir is not an issue then what Dineshwar Sharma is doing in Jammu and Kashmir?” he asked.

Meanwhile, as soon as the Governor N N Vohra began his speech, the members of pro-India National Conference and Congress raised anti-government slogans and disrupted his address.

The members raised slogans like “PDP-BJP hai hai”, “Jumhuriyat ke qatilo hosh main aayo” and “Chotti Katne wali sarkar hai hai”, even as the Governor asked them to remain seated. Later, the members staged a walkout from the House.—KMS