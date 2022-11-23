Protest held in Kulgam against anti-people policies of Indian authorities

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a protest was staged on Wednesday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district against the anti-people policies of the Indian authorities including a hike in electricity tariff and unscheduled power cuts.

Dozens of people assembled on the road at Damhal Hanji Pora of the district and a march towards SDM office D.H.Pora to register their protest which was led an activist, Abdul Majeed Padder.

The hike comes at a time when the electricity department has issued power curtailment schedules for the Kashmir valley

Raising slogans against the administration for initiating such a move even when it has failed to provide uninterrupted electricity, they said that the authorities were making the locals suffer by resorting to such decisions unilaterally.

The protesters said that they fail to understand the logic behind the sudden hike in the electricity bill and unscheduled power cuts in winter.

“Hikes in power tariffs are increasing our sufferings. We are unable to pay double electricity bills,” the locals told the media.—KMS