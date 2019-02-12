Protest held against Rs 40m bank’s fraud

Staff Reporter

Badin

Fraud of 40 millions divulged with citizens and villagers of Badin by private bank. According to detail on Tuesday a large number of protesters led by PPP city Badin President, Ghulam Rasul Soomro, Niaz Ahmed Khaskheli, Riaz Ahmed, Abdul Aziz and others staged protest demonstration out side of Badin press club and while holding press conference alleged that manager of private bank Badin in complicity of goldsmith has deceived the citizens of Badin alleging that bogus FIR was also lodged against thirty eight citizens.

The protestors alleged that a year earlier private Bank manager and goldsmith of bank have motivated them that we were depositing gold of local growers and traders in bank for their financial facilitation and support whereas they required to fill the formalities and needs CNICs copies and bank will assure to provide insurance and medical facilities to CNICs submitters. Adding they alleged that by offering facilitation of forty thousand insurance along with medical facilities they offered them one thousand in cash on the spot.

They divulged that bank staff in complicity of goldsmith have deceived more than 250 innocent people of Badin, Seerani, Kadhan, Talhar and others cities and towns by using thier names illegally on depositing gold in bank. Moreover, they said that it was brought in thier knowledge that bogus FIR was also lodged on more than thirty eight villagers and citizens in fraud of 40 millions which was allegedly committed by bank staff’s of private bank. They alleged that bank manager and his staff were threatening them of dire consequences.

Meanwhile they demanded from Chief minister of Sindh, chairman of NAB and anti Corruption establishment for justification and immediate inquiry against the fraud.

