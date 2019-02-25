Protest for water

The villages in Gilgit-Baltistan are long deprived of water supply during harsh days of winters. As temperature is getting better but despite this residents are still facing water shortage. Women during snow cover a long distance to carry a bucket full of water from distant wells. Also, many of them sustained injuries by slipping in heavy snow.

Residents, including women, staged a sit-in blocking the Kargil road for hours demanding supply of water. They demanded from the local government to restore water pipelines. Residents kept complaining to concerned department for multiple times but to no avail. It seems that those who are in power only hear the language of demonstrations, slogans and sit-ins. Local government of GB should be mature enough to address woes of people living in coldest area of country. How can one imagine to live in freezing region covered with snow sans basic facilities?

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, GB

