Protest demonstration held at KPC

With no respite seen in the city’s burgeoning problems, a protest demonstration was held today against the city’s water and electricity problems outside Karachi Press Club (KPC). MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar and President Karachi Traders Union Atiq Mir also participated in the demonstration. “A city paying Rs3,000 billion in taxes is deprived of electricity and water,” said Sattar.”A bill of Rs15,000 is sent to the house of a person earning Rs18,000.” He said that PPP and MQM “have decided to clean the city’s drains with money from Asian Development Bank”, referring to the choked drain problem the city faces each year which exacerbates rain flooding during the monsoon.