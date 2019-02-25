Protest demo continues against water scarcity

Staff Reporter

Badin

Protest demonstration, rallies and sit-in continued by growers, citizens, traders associations, representitives of civil society, social organizations, workers and office bearers of different political and religious parties in Badin, Tando Bago and other localities of the district.In this connection complete shutter-down strike was observed in Tando Bago to register protest.

The citizens, growers and people from different walk of life of the city of Mir Bago Khan paid sit-in against persisting acute shortage of irrigatory and potable water. The sit-in and massive protest led by Aziz Dero, Khalil Bhurgari, Dilbar Khuwaja, Sikander Memon.

