Protest against ATC’s verdict

After the announcement of an Anti-Terrorism Court’s verdict, which handed down capital punishment to the prime accused and varying jail terms to 30 others, while acquitting 26 suspects for lack of evidence in Mashal Khan lynching case, activists of several religious organisations and religio-political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), came out on roads in Mardan and started protesting to demand that the KP government take back its decision to appeal against the acquittal.

They also condemned the verdict of ATC. It was their motive that Mashal Khan committed blasphemy. It is pertinent to note here that the joint investigation team (JIT) tasked by the court with probing the murder of Mashal Khan also found the student had not committed blasphemy.

In fact, the political parties involved in protest are exploiting the tragedy to gain political mileage in the upcoming elections. Thus, the KP government should not, out of political expediency, back down from its stated resolve to contest acquittals in Mashal’s murder case.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

Related