Protest against sudden increase in wheat price held

All political and religious parties and civil society organizations here on Saturday held a walk and pubic meeting in Ataliq Square Chitral against the sudden increase in the wheat price and demanded the provincial as well as the federal governments to take immediate action otherwise they would announce a complete shutter down strike.

This protest agitation and public meeting was held on the call of all parties which was presided over by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Maulvi Jamshed. On this occasion, the protestors walked in Ataliq Bazar which was later transformed int a huge rally. Representatives of all political and religious parties, traders union, drivers’ union, representatives of civil society and a large number of people also participated in the protest. On this occasion there was a complete shutter down strike in Chitral Bazar.

Addressing the protest, the speakers said that the people of Chitral are also Pakistanis and were very peaceful citizens, but the government adopted discriminatory attitude. They said that the previous provincial government issued a notification and allowed non-locals to open flour mills by closing all the water mills across the district.

They said that from these flour mills, very poor and substandard quality flour was being provided to the people which was not good for human health, while the supply of wheat at subsidize rates to the people had been banned.

They said that the people had also tolerated this but now during the interim government, the price of wheat was increased by 100 percent.