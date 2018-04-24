Protest against settlement of aliens in Sindh held

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

On the responding call given by Sindh Action Committee (SAC), the number of nationalists of Shikarpur taken out a protest rally from Lakhidar clock tower up to NADRA office and staged protest demonstration against issuing Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to aliens, here on Monday.

The rally was led by Abdul Sami Bilani, JSQM district leader, Asadullah Soomro, central leader JSM, Agha Qamar Mushwani, Abdul Haleem Mahar, the SUP leaders Shikarpur, Naseem Mangi, Abdul Haque Suhindro, Abdul Sattar Soomro and others.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders strongly condemned the policy of federal government and termed the issuing CNICs is conspiracy against Sindhis in order to convert Sindhis into minority, but they would resist for larger interests of the people of Sindh.