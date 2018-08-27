Protest against publication of blasphemous caricatures continues

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Protest is continuing against publication of blasphemous caricatures in Holland in district Hafizabad.

In this connection a rally was taken out in Sukheki on Sunday after Asar prayer led by District President, National Commission for Interfaith Harmony and Human Rights Pakistan, Sajid Ali Supra.

The participants of the rally was carrying banners inscribed with slogans against publication of caricatures and demanded the government and other Islamic countries to reviews their diplomatic relations with Holland for hindering repeated publication of caricature which are injuring sentiments of the Muslim.

Another rally was also taken out in Venike town today against blasphemous publication of caricatures.

