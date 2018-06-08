Protest against prolonged power outages

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

A massive protest rally was taken out by Raaz Khan Pathan, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jacobabad, it was started from his residence up to Press Club Jacobabad against prolonged power outages. Rally was led by Raaz Khan Pathan, the PTI leader and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pathan strongly condemned the protracted power breakout and tripping tactics to save the units throughout Jacobabad in the Holy month of Ramadan and termed the prolonged power outages as sheer injustice with people of Jacobabad in scorching heat wave season hence people of Jacobabad has been facing severe troubles especially when people of Jacobabad has sat in Itikaf, a process to sit at least 10 days in Masjid for taking the blessing of God in the Holy month of Ramadan, while he also claimed that no sooner Ramadan Sharif had started tripping and power outbreak down increased in Sindh especially Northern Sindh besides fabricated detection bills also started issuing to costumers.

Besides, he claimed several transformers’ of many mohallas have been out of order for 2 to 3 months, but SEPCO Jacobabad.