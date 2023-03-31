Protest against non-payment of salaries

Adam Khan Wazir Wana

In Lower South Waziristan tribal District Wana protested against the non-payment of salaries to hundreds of guards recruited for the maintenance of the forest department for the last one year.

Zahid Noor Wazir, Tariq Wazir and Hayat Wazir, who led the protest in Azam Warsak Bazar, strongly demanded the Secretary Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Forest Officer (DFO) South Waziristan to release the with held salaries of our negahbans/guards, immediate orders should be issued for fund release.