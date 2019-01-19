Protest against negligence of police

Staff Reporter

Badin

Denizens of Loonai mohalla of Badin city held protest demonstration in front of Badin press club on Saturday against alleged involving culprits and negligence of police. Number of the protesters led by Sattar Solangi, Manzoor Mallah, Mst. Zainab Solangi, Fatima Mallah and others paid sit-in for several hours out side of Press Club which caused suspension of traffic along very busy Shah Latif road Badin.

While talking with journalists protesters alleged that individuals of Loonai community forcibly entered with ill intention in the house of Manzoor Mallah and tried to harass their adult daughters while some two days earlier, same alleged culprits were also entered the house of Abdul Sattar Solangi for fulfillment of his ill intention with minor girls of the family.

They said such practice by culprits was reported at city police station Badin but police neglected to take action against those involved in aggression and high headedness. They also alleged that culprits were threatening them of huge loss but legal action was not taken against culprits.

