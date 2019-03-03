Protest against murder of youth in Faisalabad

Faisalabad

A large number of people held protest demonstration against murder of youth by opponents here on Saturday. According to details, a teenager was shot dead by armed men of members of opponent group in suburbs of Faisalabad city and fled the scene.

The heirs and relatives of the deceased besides a large number of dwellers of the area along with dead body held protest demonstration by blocking the road. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the road as traffic remained suspended for several hours. The protesters chanted slogans against the police and demanded to arrest the murderers.—INP

