Protest against merger of constituencies

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Protest against the recent decision on delimitation and merger of two provincial constituencies has been continued for the last one week. People from Sherani constituency protested the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan and ‘rejected’ change to their constituency as the merger of PB-1 Sherani and PB-4 Musakhail without any ‘justification’. The commission has merged the two constituencies of during the recent delimitation exercise for the upcoming general elections. Sherani Hariphal Qaumi Movement demanded that the Sherani constancy should have its own seat, keeping in views the growing population of the constituency revealed in the recent census. Addressing a Jirga held in Zhob tribal and political leaders including District Ameer JUI-F Molavi Faiz Muhammad Sherani, Haji Hassan Sherani, District Chairman Sultan Sherani.