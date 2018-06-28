Protest against killings, crackdowns, arrests in IOK

ISLAMABAD :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the leaders and activists of Joint Resistance Leadership staged a peaceful protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the ongoing crackdowns, killings, arrests and repeated use of Delhi-based National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies to intimidate and harass the Kashmiris. According to Kashmir Media Service, the pro-resistance leaders and activists assembled at Abi Guzar and marched towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar, raising slogans against atrocities unleashed by the Indian forces across the Valley especially in southern districts of Indian Kashmir. The participants also raised slogans against repeated use of NIA, ED and other agencies to intimidate the peaceful political leaders and activist, and damaging of civilian properties, beating, torturing, arresting and humiliating of common people by the government forces and inflicting of more and more harm to Kashmiri prisoners in jails. The protesters also staged a peaceful sit-in that was addressed by advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt, Ghulam Nabi Zaki and Hakim Abdul Rashid. The leaders including Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Sowkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Mushatq Ajmal, Ghulam Rasool Dar Eidi, Umar Adil Dar, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Muhammad Salim Zargar, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Rameez Raja, Farooq Ahmad Sodagar, Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Bashir Ahmad Boya, Nisar Hussain Rather, Sahil Ahmad War, Jaffar Kashmiri, Ghulam Nabi Najar, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Imran Ahmad, Ishfaq Ahmad, Ashraf bin Salam ,Merajud Din Parray, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Muhammad Ramzan Sofi and others participated in the protest.

Share on: WhatsApp