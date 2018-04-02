Protest against issuing CNICs to aliens

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A protest demonstration was held in front of Shikarpur Press Club and in this relation a separate rally was also taken out on the call given by Sindh Action Committee against issuing Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to aliens, it was taken out from Mirani Park up to Lakhidar clock tower and via station road up to Press Club Shikarpur, here on Sunday. A large number of party workers of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT), Sindh United Party (SUP), Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders including Zahid Bhanbhro, Taj Muhammad Mahar, Abdul Haleem Mahar, Azhar Mughal, Abdul Haque Sunhdiro, Zahid Ali Channa advocate, Zahid Ghaloo, Qadeer Soomro, Sarmand Brohi and others said that Sindh is being deceived and a number of CNICs have been issuing to aliens including Bengalis, Burmese Biharis, Afghanis, and other aliens for a long to turn Sindhis into minority over planned conspiracy being hatched by rulers against Sindhis adding Sindh is not abandoned to settle aliens in Sindh they will put resistance against settlement of aliens in Sindh because of after settlement of aliens they (aliens) would control over the natural resources of Sindh in this relation they would put strict resistance for larger interests of the people of Sindh.