Protest against Indian army camp in Baramulla area

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the people of Yambar Zalwari area of Sopore in Baramulla district staged a protest against an Indian army camp in their area which they said have encaged the village by blocking its link road for vehicles.

A large number of people from the village reached the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla where they staged protest outside the DC office to draw his attention to the miseries of the villagers. The protesters urged the DC to intervene into the matter and save the lives of people.

Mohammad Ramzan Reshi, village head, told reporters that the army’s 22RR has blocked the main road to Yambar Zalwari and not allowed vehicles to run from Harwan to Yambar Zalwari. “The army put our village in a cage and not allowed Sumo drivers to run their vehicles from Harwan to Yambarzalwari,” he said.

Another protester said army has not only blocked the road, but also force them to walk by foot through other routes which are very long, and force women and children to enter the army camps. “They have not allowed our patients to go to nearby Sopore hospital. Yesterday a man died but army did not allow the body to be carried in a vehicle. Later, we carried the body on our shoulders,” he said. From the past five days, the schools are shut, because, the villagers said, the army posted in Harwan did not allow teachers to go to their duties and have not allowed schoolchildren to go outside the village.

“Our youth are studying in colleges and secondary schools but from the past few days they are at home because army have not allowed them to move” the protestors said.

Later MLA Langate, Engineer Rashid joined the protestors. Talking to Kashmir Reader Rashid said that it was unfortunate that the authorities fail to stop army from doing such things.

“Recently Army Chief Bipin Rawat announced ceasefire, is this ceasefire?” Rashid asked.—KMS