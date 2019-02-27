Protest against Indian aggression

Rawalpindi

Trade bodies of the city on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against Indian aggression here at Kalan Bazar, Raja Bazar. The protesters led by President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir,Sheikh Sidique, Tahir Bhatti said they would extend full support to the security forces in case India imposed war on Pakistan.

They said the buisness community was united and standing behind the Pakistan Army and strongly condemned Indian aggression at the Line of Control and in Indian-held Kashmir.

The protesters set on fire the Indian flag and effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Traders were carrying banners and placards with slogans against the Indian government and also chanted slogans ‘Long Live Pakistan’ with great enthusiasm. A large number of traders belonging to several city markets participated in the protest.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp