Protest against IHK atrocities on 29th in Washington

Islamabad

A protest demonstration is scheduled to be held in front of the White House, in Washington DC on Sunday, April 29 to condemn grave human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir and raise voice for the UN-mandated Kashmiris right to self-determination.

“While there had been a persistent pattern of human rights violations by the Indian army in the past seven decades, in a recent case, Indian armed forces killed more than 40 Kashmiri civilians in Kashmir during the month of April 2018,” the organizers of the event said according to press statement received here.

These extra-judicial killings prompted peaceful protests by civilians all across the Valley of Kashmir.—APP