Peshawar

Disgruntled women workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday protested against former provincial lawmaker Ali Amin Gandapur and announced that they would present hair accessories and bangles to him. Addressing a press conference here at the Peshawar Press Club, former MPA Zareen Zia alleged Gandapur is selling the party tickets reserved for women seats, adding that a seat was given to the wife of a chauffeur of an influential based in Nowshera.—INP