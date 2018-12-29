Protest against curbing security of Imambargahs

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A large number workers and leaders belonging to Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen held a protest rally against police chief Shikarpur for curbing security of Imambarghas and others sacred places of Shiite places in Shikarpur, it was set off after offering Friday prayers at central Imambargah Karbala Moula to Lakhi gate clock tower, where workers blocked the congested road for all vehicular.

Rally was led by Fida Abbas, Asghar Ali, Moulana Noor Hassan Nasirani, Syed Darbar Ali Shah, Moulana Sikandar Ali Dal and others. Speaking on the occasion, leaders expressed their reservations and strongly criticized the policies of SSP Shikarpur Sajid Ameer Saddozi for curbing security of Imambargahs and Shia leaders without any justification speakers allegedly said that people of Shikarpur have suffered a lot of troubles owing to suicide and remote control blasts at central Imambargah Lakhi dar, remote control blast at Dargah Marri Sharif and two suicide blasts on former MNA Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi and recently an antiterrorism court Sukkur has pronounced its verdict against terrorists, but SSP Shikarpur has reduced security of Imambargahs instead of extending further security and termed it sheer injustice due to which they are feeling insecurity and asked for the government of Sindh including Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, IGP, DIG Larkana and others high ups to take notice of the issue and play their role for the larger interests of the people of Shikarpur.

Share on: WhatsApp