Protest against coalmine companies held

Our Correspondent

Shangla

People here took to the streets to record their protest against coalmine companies for not taking steps for ensuring the safety of workers by providing them with proper gadgets at the mines. The protest was called by Shangla action committee in the district headquarters Alpuri. The committee president advocate Mohammad Naeem, Ali Bhash Khan, Abdullah Khan and others spoke at the protest.

The speakers said that the people of Shangla had lost many of their relatives in the coalmine incidents while hundreds of others were confined to bed due to lungs illness. Seek safety measures at mines, facilities for coalminers

‘We regularly receive dead bodies from mines and political people come for traditional condolences, but no one has made any legislation for the welfare and safety of coalmine labours. About 70 per cent of Shangla people are associated with this work,’ said Mr Naeem.