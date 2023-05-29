Protective fence to be built alongside River Chenab

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner, Hafizabad, Umer Farooq Warriach has said that 21 protective fences (bunds) with the cost of Rs.560 million will be built alongside the Rive Chenab in the district to save agriculture land and population of different villages situated at the bank the river.

He stated this while talking to people while visiting villages Behak Ahmad Yar, Mehmoodpur, Kot Khameer and Bhone Fazal, on Monday. ADCR Imtiaz Ali Baig, Deputy Director Development Hafiz Mubashar-ul-Hassan and officers of Irrigation Department also accompanied by DC. He said that 21 studs would be erected at the bank of the River Chenab to overcome erosion for protecting agriculture land and population of different villages in the district.

He said that hundreds of acres agriculture land had been eroded during some years and many villages partially affected by the erosion. He said that the scheme to build/erect studs with the cost of Rs.560 million was submitted to the government of the Punjab for approval.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the Chief Minister of the Punjab, computerized/E-Registration of land and property have been launched in the district Hafizabad. DC Umer Farooq Warriach inaugurated E-Registration System.