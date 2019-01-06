Protection of sugarcane growers’ rights top priority: DC

Muzaffargarh

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtesham Anwar said on Sunday that protection of sugarcane growers’ rights was top priority of the government. During a surprise visit to Rehman Hajra Sugar Mills here, he said that price of Rs 180 per maund and payment in 15 days would be ensured at any cost. He said that the role of middle man would be discouraged and maximum relief would be provided to farmers.

The deputy commissioner directed all assistant commissioners to launch a crackdown on illegal weighing balance and cases should be registered against them. He assured farmers that pending payments of previous year and current year would be cleared soon.

