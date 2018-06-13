Protection of people top priority of interim govt

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed was briefed about the department and law & order situation of the province by ACS Home Azam Suleman in Civil Secretariat, here today.

Despite, Special Secretary Home Dr. Shoaib and IGP other officers of law enforcing agencies were also present. Shaukat Javed said that protection of the people of the province is the top priority of the present caretaker government and no compromise will be made in this regard.

Secretary Home informed the Minister that taskforce on one wheeling has been kept alert in view of Chand Raat. He was informed that the total number of polling stations in general elections is 47383 which will be monitored by security cams. He said that to avoid any un-towering incident, Quick Response Force, Rangers and Army will be on call.

Provincial Home Minister said that in his department no transfer at mass level will be made despite those officers whose transfer is evitable. He said that politicians will be provided security without any political affiliation.

Shaukat Javed directed the IGP to ensure foolproof security arrangements in respect of Jumma-tul-Wida, Eid-ul-Fitr and general elections. He also directed that all the security measures taken in this regard must be brought into his notice.