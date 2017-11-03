Protection of national interests

FOREIGN Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif held out an assurance to the Senate on Wednesday that national interests would be protected while maintaining ties with the United States. Commenting on recent visit of the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Pakistan, he said the United States has been conveyed that instead of indulging in empty talks it should instead share feasible information on intelligence matters.

The statement comes in the wake of a statement made by the US Secretary of State before a Congressional panel in Washington that his country would give Pakistan a chance to strike terrorist targets. Statements of both the leaders indicate that the two countries have agreed on a mechanism for cooperation i.e. the US would provide actionable intelligence and ground action would be taken by Pakistan. This is in line with repeated demand of Pakistan that the United States should not violate sovereignty of the country through drone attacks and instead provide timely information for action by Pakistani forces. Pakistan demonstrated its capability to meet the challenge when its forces successfully and safely recovered the US-Canadian family. This is the most appropriate way to deal with the common threat of terrorism, as unilateral actions by the United States have been a source of resentment in Pakistan. If there are terrorists moving around in Pakistani territory and the United States provides timely information there is no reason for Pakistan not to take action when its armed forces are engaged in a comprehensive cleanup operation against all sorts of terrorists. But all this should be in a cooperative environment and not through coercive means and we hope Tillerson got the message during his visit. We also expect our policy and decision makers not to fall flat under pressure and hold national interests supreme in all circumstances. There is also logic in the remarks of the Foreign Minister that the United States might not be there in Afghanistan tomorrow but Pakistan would be there to face the consequences of any turmoil in that country, therefore, it is in the interest of Islamabad to seek solution of the problem through regional cooperation.

