Protection of human rights top priority of govt: Sandhu

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that protection of human rights is top priority of the government.

He said the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs had been performing the best services for the protection of human rights across the province and setting a good example of an excellent team work.

The Minister expressed these views in a meeting with newly elected Coordinator of HR&MA Shahbaz Bhatti at camp office here on Saturday.

The Minister gave notification to Shahbaz Bhatti and congratulated him on newly appointment.

The Minister said that hopefully Bhatti would play a key role in promoting harmony among youth throughout the province.