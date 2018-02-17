Protection of forests important for preservation of environment: Mamnoon

National plantation drive launched

President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday launched the national plantation drive by planting a sapling of Spruce here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Addressing at the occasion, the President said protection of forests was important for the preservation of environment and for stability of economy.

President Mamnoon said the Green Pakistan campaign would prove to be helpful in addressing the challenge of climate change and called the need for more plantation in the country.

He emphasized on protecting the forests as national asset.

He said plantation was a continuous process and urged upon all segments of society to join hands with the government for this cause.

He said the youth should be encouraged to protect environment by planting trees and stressed for including the relevant topic in academic syllabus. The President said Pakistan, along with international community, was taking effective steps for preservation of forests and suggested carrying out plantation alongside roads, agriculture lands and near railway tracks.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said his ministry was taking steps against the problems of climate change.

He also apprised the President on formulating the country’s first ever wildlife policy. The First Lady on this occasion also planted a sapling of Spruce at the lawns of Aiwan-e-Sadr.—APP