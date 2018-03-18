Protecting women rights in line with Islamic teachings: Tarar

Zubair Qureshi

National Plan of Action is being implemented in the country in letter and spirit to guarantee human rights and under this plan, a campaign has been launched to bring positive change in the behaviour of people and to counter extremism from society. .

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar said this while addressing a national conference on women rights. The title of the conference was “Gender Equality in Islam”. The minister said the government was making endeavours to protect rights of women according to Islamic teachings, social norms of our society and international obligations.

Thos who spoke on the occasion included European Union Human Rights Counsellor Javeria Khan, Director Interfaith Dialogue Centre Islamabad, Dr Amineh Hoti, Mrs Marzia from Baha’I community Mrs Farha Amjad, Ms Mahwish Sabah, Ms Shabana Kausar as well as religious scholar Allama Sajid Naqvi, Qari Shafeeq Allama Miskeen, Father Jacob Dogra, Mirza Kamal, Bishop Aftab and others were also present on the occasion. Universal Interfaith Peace Mission Chairman Allama Dr GR Chishti delivered the key-note address.

The HR Minister said women contributed a major role in progress of the country and the government was endeavouring to give them conducive environment for their professional growth and rendering their responsibilities with peace of mind. “We are also working on the welfare of vulnerable groups of the society and striving to ensure equal rights for them”, the minister informed.

Quoting various examples from Holy Quran, Dr Chishti spoke at length about the spiritual, economic, social, educational, legal and political rights of women in Islam. “Women has right to be consulted as other family members have right to be consulted. Many people believe that it is folly to act or listen to women’s advice. In fact they themselves are disbelievers and unaware to the sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him),” said Dr Chishti.