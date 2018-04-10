Protecting children from polio joint responsibility of govt, parents: Imran

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that protecting children from polio is a joint responsibility of both the government and parents.

While inaugurating the anti-polio drive here at Mian Mir Hospital, he said that if a child could not get polio drops for any reason, parents should take them to the nearest Health facility for administering polio vaccine.

He said Polio vaccine was safer than every vaccine that was still providing effective protection to children, so parents should get vaccinated their children without any fear.

Imran Nazir said the 3rd anti-polio drive of this year would continue till April 13. He said that 44,000 polio teams, each team comprising two members had been constituted, which would visit door to door in every union council for administering polio drops to the children under five years of age across the province.