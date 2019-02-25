Protect rights of Balochistan

The Balochistan Assembly, through a unanimous resolution, has called upon the federal government to ensure that interest and rights of the people of the province are adequately protected while signing any agreement with Saudi Arabia.

No doubt, federal government should take provincial government in confidence in such crucial matters, so that sense of deprivation among the masses would not increase and they will not feel alienated and sidelined. Moreover, it is believed that PM Imran Khan will surely not only encounter such reservation but also redeem his level best to address them. This will also enhance our country’s peace and prosperity.

M. LUQMAN KAKAR

Loralai, Balochistan.

