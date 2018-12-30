Protect polio workers

Polio virus is still prevalent in parts of Pakistan and the efforts of the concerned authorities for the eradication of this virus really need our appreciation instead of our bad deeds. It is saddening for the entire nation that a female polio worker became under gunfire in Quetta’s Bhosa Mandi on Wednesday. According to police, Ghazala was busy administering polio drops among children when armed men riding a motorbike targeted her and escaped from the scene after opening fire on the victim. It is not first case with polio workers in our country; several times they faced such kind of acts by cruel people.

In January 2018, a mother and daughter vaccinating polio drops were killed during a brazen attack on female polio workers in Quetta’s Hazara Ganji area. In April 2018, a female polio worker was injured in Nawan Kalli area of provincial capital. At last, I would like to request the government and concerned authorities to take steps to protect the polio workers who are always present to make Pakistan a polio-free country and it is also the responsibility of every citizen to support the polio workers who put their own lives at risk to save children from this fatal virus.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

Via email

