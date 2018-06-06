Protect our forest

It is sad to understand that the fire incidents have erupted across the Margalla Hills in Pakistan. First off, the fire-safety measures are yet to be taken seriously despite many such fire tragedies, in the past and at present. And parched forest areas can easily catch fire, so, the utmost care must be in place while dealing with such things. Next, the environmental factors such as air and terrain can further instigate the intensity of the fire. In the backdrop of all these revelations, a quick fix method is the need of the hour to tackle the fire tragedies. Many such unfortunate incidents clearly insist on the fact that the natural resources like forest areas should be protected at all costs.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related