Protect minors

Since the last two years rape and murder of minors have escalated in Pakistan. According to report each day more than 10 children falls prey to this terrible assault. After the horrific murder of Zainab more than a hundred such cases have been reported.

Nowadays abduction, rape and murder are the only news stories we listen on a daily basis. Every day they are tortured and brutally killed. These cases are indicative of the scale of childe abuse in Pakistan. It’s high time the government should take serious action, all rapists who play havoc with the life of the nation’s daughters must be punished in a manner that they think thousands time before coming such a crime.

MAHAM YASEEN BALOCH

Turbat

