Protect Gwadar’s Sea

Gwadar is blessed with a great sea which is being used for export and import with several other useful purposes. But unfortunately, the citizens don’t know the value of it yet who are involved in making the sea dirty with full of garbage, plastic bags which can’t be easily decomposed in water and affect the species of the sea. It can create many problems for the citizens. Other countries have saved their small, small seas and using them skilfully.

So, I appeal to the government of Balochistan to take action on this serious issue to save the sea and its environment should be protected at any cost. Every citizen should be responsible to save the sea and stop putting garbage in it.

SADIA AMANULLAH

Turbat, Balochistan

