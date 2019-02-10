Protect and grow forests

FORESTS are crucial for preservation of environment and stability of economy. They in fact provide the biggest resilience against climate change — a challenge that is being described as far bigger than terrorism and therefore necessitates far more urgent steps to tackle it head on.

Certainly, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only national leader who has made growth and preservation of forests as one of his major priorities and that indeed shows his futuristic approach and vision. On Saturday, Imran Khan launched spring plantation campaign at Nankana Sahib. Such seasonal campaigns have been continuing over the last many years yet the one launched by the PM is significant in the sense that it had been started on thousands of acres of land recovered from the land mafia. Also, the PM on the occasion, voiced great concerns over rapid deforestation and disappearance of vast forests in Mianwali, Changa Manga, Chicawatani and issued on the spot directions to ensure that the forest land given on lease is retrieved. We can only enhance the forest cover while protecting the existing forests and then creating new ones. Given PM’s commitment, we are confident that PTI government will continue to move forward with the same vigour and steps will be taken to protect and promote forests for present and future generations. While ban should be imposed on tree felling, it is also important that farm forestry should be encouraged, as it will help the country meet wood demand domestically. Farm forestry has proved to be a boon for landowners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and this model should also be encouraged and replicated in rural areas of other provinces. The youth and students need to be involved more in plantation drives as it will also help create necessary awareness amongst them about environment protection.

Share on: WhatsApp