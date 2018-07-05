‘Prosperous Pakistan’ campaign painted on London double deckers

Business Reporter

Islamabad

In a bid to showcase the rising economic prospects of Pakistan, a private investment group has launched “Prosperous Pakistan” campaign on London’s iconic red double decker buses to project Pakistan’s position as an important and emerging player in the world economy.

The CPIC, a private investment company which focuses on real estate investment opportunities within the $62 Billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has placed on 100 buses the huge banner on the side carrying the words across and down from the middle “Prosperous Pakistan, #Pak2030, CPIC” for two weeks. The buses will run across a vast London network, including the central London zones, for two weeks, potentially having seen by tens of thousands of people.

The campaign aims to remind commuters and tourists of London, both local and international, that the South Asian country is a land of boundless opportunity and potential. The attractive campaign banner also refers to CPIC’s #Pak2030 site where extensive material has been carried on Pakistan’s new global position.

According to the CPIC’s board member Zeeshaan Shah the campaign was ambitious and enthusiastic in terms of gaining focus on highlighting the good things about Pakistan and the opportunities the country offers.

He explained that Pak 2030 refers to the prediction by Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) that Pakistan will be the 20th largest economy in 2030 and this ambitious campaign is our quest to share the real Pakistan with the world. He said the leading economic agencies of the world have said that Pakistan is the 6th largest nation in the world and an emerging market poised for major economic growth.

Zeeshaan Shah maintained that the CPIC has chosen London for the “Prosperous Pakistan” campaign because London is a melting pot and “there’s no better place for a global campaign than London and that’s why this campaign has been initiated in London. He said they will paint the city white and green in coming times to showcase its beauty and strengths.

“Around 100 million Pakistanis are under the age of 30. There is a growing middle class and they have got spending power. They need to realize the opportunities that Pakistan presents and be part of Pakistan’s growing spending power and that’s possible through investment”.

Zeeshaan Shah said that negative propaganda had impacted Pakistan’s growth but a new Pakistan has emerged after the defeat of menace of terrorism. “The fact is we have a lot to be proud of. Pakistan has become one of the most secure nations of the world after militancy defeated. We have given sacrifices for the whole world,” he concluded.

