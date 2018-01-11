Prospects for renewable energy

Staff reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said the cost of clean energy has come down substantially while its efficiency has increased therefore this sector should be promoted. Renewable energy is now cheaper than the dirty energy.

It is not only environmentally friendly but it also helps save foreign exchange for oil and coal importing countries, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the world had already decided to abandon coal which will take time but even now it has resulted in closing down of hundreds of coal-fired power plants as well as coal mines which has also resulted in a massive cut in investment in this sector.