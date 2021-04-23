Prosecutor’s role imperative in justice system

Advisor to Chief Minister for Law,Environment & Spokesperson of Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the role of the prosecutor is very important when analyzing any justice system in the world, while its usefulness has not been highlighted here.

He expressed these views while addressing a simple and prestigious ceremony of awarding appointment letters to 74 Assistant District Prosecutors selected from the Sindh Public Service Commission.

He said that it was hoped that these prosecutors would keep their knowledge, skills and especially the dignity of the society and showcase their professionalism in the administration of justice.

He also said that the role of police and judiciary as well as prosecution in the delivery of justice is very important but its importance had not been highlighted in the past.

He added that the prosecutor played a key role in bringing justice in the criminal justice system. In this context, the Sindh government had selected eligible candidates as Assistant District Prosecutors through the Public Service Commission.

He further said that the Sindh government wants the justice system not to be abused by any party and the requirements of justice to be met in an efficient manner and the prosecution should not take the form of persecution in any case.

The adviser handed over appointment letters to the newly elected Assistant District Prosecutors at the ceremony. \Secretary Law Dr. Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Prosecutor General Faiz Shah, Additional Secretary Law Ali Ahmed Baloch and other law department officials were also present on the occasion.