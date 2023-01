The tentative schedule of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 has been released with the tournament set to commence in Multan on February 13th with a glamorous opening ceremony.

Last season’s finalists Multan Sultan and the defending champions Lahore Qalandars will reportedly kick off the competition.

Teams have already finalised their rosters ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Proposed PSL 8 schedule:

Team practice sessions on Feb 9,10,11 and 12

1st match – Multan (Feb 13)

2nd match – Karachi (Feb 14)

3rd match – Multan (Feb 15)

4th match- Karachi (Feb 16)

5th match – Multan (Feb 17)

6th match – Karachi (Feb 18)

7th match – Karachi (Feb 19)

8th match – Multan (Feb 19)

9th match – Karachi (Feb 20)

10th match – Karachi (Feb 21)

11th match – Multan (Feb 22)

12th match – Karachi (Feb 23)

13th match – Karachi (Feb 24)

Break – Feb 25

14th match – Karachi (Feb 26)

15th match – Lahore (Feb 26)

17th match – Lahore (Feb 27)

Break – Feb 28

18th match – Rawalpindi (March 01)

19th match – Lahore (March 02)

20th match – Rawalpindi (March 03)

21st match – Lahore (March 04)

22nd match – Rawalpindi (March 05)

23rd match – Rawalpindi (March 06)

24th match – Rawalpindi (March 07)

25th match – Rawalpindi (March 07)

26th match – Rawalpindi (March 08)

27th match – Rawalpindi (March 09)

28th match – Rawalpindi (March 10)

29th march – Rawalpindi (March 11)

30th match – Lahore (March 12)

Play-offs – Lahore (March 15)

Final – Lahore (March 19)