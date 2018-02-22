Proposed forest royalty share for women welcomed

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

At a meeting held at the Town Hall, women councilors appreciated the KP government’s new move to give share to women in the royalty of forest in southern sub-valleys of Chitral. Chair by Assistant Commissioner Chitral Sajid Nawaz, the meeting was also attended by District Nazim Maghfirat Shah, District Officer Finance and Planning of Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) Hayat Shah and Assistant Director Local Government and Rural Development Department Eng Faheem Jalal.

The women councilors termed the new move to give female members of royalty holding families a share in the royalty a milestone saying it would help empower women financially and reduce their dependence on others.

The meeting was called to brief women, mostly councilors, about the Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) funds and the share of women. The women were also sensitized regarding awareness of bio-degradable shopping bags. They were asked to play their role in discouraging usage of plastic bags and to use bio-degradable bags which are environmental friendly.