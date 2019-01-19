Proposals for new sports schemes sought

Multan

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem has sought proposals from district sports officers for new sports schemes.

According to official sources here on Saturday, the divisional sports officer directed district sports officers of all the districts to submit their proposals for new sports schemes by January 21. The proposals would be discussed in a meeting which would be held on January 22 at Sports Board Punjab Lahore. Sports department would include Astro Turf project in Multan along with other uplift schemes in new Annual Development Program (ADP), sources added. The work is in progress on 21 ongoing sports schemes in Multan division and most of the schemes would be completed this year, sources concluded.—APP

