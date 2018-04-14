Proposal sent to govt to restore Harand Fort

Multan

Over two centuries old Harrand Fort, a historical monument in district Rajanpur on the border of Punjab and Balochistan, is facing decay and archaeology officials have sent a proposal to the high ups for its restoration to rescue it from further deterioration.

According to the proposal sent to the high ups for approval, the monument was in dilapidated condition due to ageing, weather impact and human neglect.

The cost of the project has been assessed at around Rs90 million to conserve and restore the monument and to carry out archaeological excavation to lay bare the untold facts.The Fort was originally built opposite historic Chachar Pass in Suleman Range to guard against the invaders.

The fading signs of the edifice are still there in the form of debris and bricks scattered around the old site. Sikh Governor Sawan Mal used the material of the old fort and rebuilt it on a new location in 1831.—APP